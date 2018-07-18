Surf's up! MetService issues warning for rips and unusual currents as powerful waves expected to hit New Zealand coastline tomorrow

Powerful long-period swells set to hit the country's cost tomorrow has led to warnings from the MetService.

The MetService says although these waves will not be unusually high, the long period means that they will carry more energy than usual.

The event could lead to unusual rips and currents, and the MetService warns people unfamiliar with the ocean to stay out of the water.

However, for those with the necessary experience to safely assess the situation before venturing out, it will also mean some good surfing according to the MetService.