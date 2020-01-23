TODAY |

Surfer found dead at Dunedin beach

Source:  1 NEWS

Inquiries are underway by police after the body of a male surfer was found on Monday night at a Dunedin beach. 

St Clair Beach in Dunedin Source: Google Maps

A member of the public found the body still in the water at St Clair, near the Forbury Park Raceway.

"Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner. The coroner will release their finding in due course," a police spokesperson said. 

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou has placed a rāhui between Cape Saunders and Green Island for the next 48 hours. 

"Our deepest aroha and sympathy goes out to this whanau who have lost a loved father and dear friend."  

The rāhui is expected to lift at 9am on Wednesday. 

The rāhui extends to commercial and recreational users who operate in the St Clair and St Kilda area. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
