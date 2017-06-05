Surfboards 'obliterated' and skateboards stolen in Auckland ram-raid

Persistent thieves rammed a car into an Auckland surf and skate store four times causing over $20,000 of damage to the shop, before taking off with about $2,500 worth of skateboards.

CCTV footage inside Ultimate Surf and Skate in Albany captured the moment the determined thieves drove their car into the stores barred entrance multiple times at 5.15am on Saturday before it finally gave way, allowing access into the store.

The video has been viewed over 10,000 times since it was posted yesterday.

Ultimate Surf and Skate owner and manager Andre Newt told 1 NEWS the thieves took off with skateboards and caused over $20,000 worth of damage to the store.

"Twenty-three surfboards were obliterated when they drove in, causing $4,000 of damage to them," Mr Newt said.

"The thieves parked their car in a corner in our complex out of site of traffic passing on Rosedale Road.

"They then walked around the front of the store looking through the windows to see what we had inside.

"They then got back in the car and rammed the front window with the back of the car four times until it smashed through."

"It dislodged a massive steal post into the shop which made the shop cave in."

When they got inside, Mr Newt said they took three or four skateboards from the downstairs showroom and put those into their car before running upstairs of the shop and took "all the Elements skateboards off one rack", then left.

Two Carver Skateboards, the Carver Von Sol Flying Manta and the Carver Proteus where stolen which the store had customised in white wheels and were imported from America.

The Caver Proteus (left) and the Caver Von Sol Flying Manta (right). Source: Andre Newt

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are "aware of this incident and are investigating. No arrests have been made at this time."

In the space of 24 hours, two other skate and surf shops in Auckland were targets of attempted robberies overnight on Saturday.

Police told 1 NEWS alleged offenders tried to break into Hyperide in Penrose shortly after 11pm but "entry was not gained and nothing was taken."

Entry was also attempted in Freeride in Henderson, but a security guard heard the shops alarm ringing after 2am on Sunday and called police.

Police could not confirm if the incidents were connected.

Mr Newt said he has been "blown away" at the response the video has received on social media, with people messaging the store on Facebook to offer their help to clean up the damage.