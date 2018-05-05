Surface flooding sparks calls for Christchurch motorists to take extra care

Source:
Contractors are putting warning signs out around Christchurch this morning as a result of surface flooding.
Source: 1 NEWS
Signs have been placed on flood-prone Richardson Terrace, between Opawa Road and Sulivan Ave. This road runs alongside the Heathcote River.
Maces Road and Clarendon Road have also been closed this morning.
Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions and take extra care.
An update from NZTA is expected in the next hour regarding the Kaikoura coast roads.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news