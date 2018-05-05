Surface flooding sparks calls for Christchurch motorists to take extra care

Contractors are putting warning signs out around Christchurch this morning as a result of surface flooding.

Source: 1 NEWS

Signs have been placed on flood-prone Richardson Terrace, between Opawa Road and Sulivan Ave. This road runs alongside the Heathcote River.

Maces Road and Clarendon Road have also been closed this morning.

Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions and take extra care.