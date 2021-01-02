TODAY |

Surface flooding, slips force number of road closures in Otago, Southland

Source:  1 NEWS

Surface flooding and slips have forced a number of roads to be closed in Otago and Southland.

Patearoa Bridge. Source: Central Otago District Council.

Fuchsia Creek Rd, Kakanui Valley Rd, Frenches Rd, Kaura Hill Rd, Weston-Ngapara Rd, Island Cliff Rd and Livingstone Duntroon Rd were closed due to flooding, while Danseys Pass was closed because of a slip, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher wrote on Facebook.

Much of the lower South Island has been hit by rain today, January 2.

Fire and Emergency NZ have received three weather related calls so far, with crews attending a crash on Te Anau-Milford Highway, where there's surface flooding.

Police were getting reports of surface flooding, particularly on State Highway 83. Source: Southern District Police.

Emergency Management Southland turned on its flood warning system to advise of rising rivers, with the upper Waikaia River currently affected.

NIWA Weather said campers, trampers and travellers should watch for flooding and slips, with higher elevations, particularly in eastern Otago, forecast to get the most rain.

Dunedin City Council said there had been no flooding or slips in the city.

Southern District Police warned drivers on Facebook to take care while on the roads in the region.

“We're getting reports of surface flooding in some areas - particularly on SH 83, between Georgetown and Duntroon,” the post read.

