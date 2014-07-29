 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Surface flooding brings delays for South Island motorists

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wet weather has hammered much of the South Island in the last 48 hours, flooding roads and prompting warnings.

Police road closed

Source: 1 NEWS

Route 70 from Mt Lyford to Kaikoura is closed due to severe surface flooding this morning.

The alternative route on SH1 has been shut recently for continued earthquake repair, but will reopen today to provide a route for motorists needing to get through that patch of road.

Hanmer Springs has been hit by torrential rain overnight. Motorists are warned of surface flooding in and around the area.

Farther north a serious truck crash has resulted in SH65 being closed. Motorists are being asked to use the alternative route which will add an extra 1.5 hours to travel time.

Related

Transport

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:24
1
Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.

Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

00:15
2
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

01:03
3
The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.

'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

00:29
4
The former All Blacks flanker has shone for La Rochelle in 2016-17.

Victor Vito named French Top 14 player of the year - watch some of his best moments for La Rochelle


03:39
5
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

00:56
The Labour leader says she will be 'Prime Minister for Morrinsville as I am for Mt Albert'.

Ardern denies there is an 'urban-rural divide' after Morrinsville protest

The Labour leader said she thought the protest was simply political and she didn't take the insults personally.

03:39
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

Some Auckland petrol stations are now reporting they are out of 95 petrol.

00:29
The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.

Video: Staredown! Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury come face to face after heated press conference

The two fighters meet in the ring in Manchester this weekend, though today's press conference was dominated by another confrontation.


02:32
Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

Election countdown: Housing and jobs top of wish list for many Tauranga voters

Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

00:39
Shail Kaushal says the same dairy has been hit multiple times – this time with a gun – and it’s time for action to be taken.

'This is absolutely outrageous!' - Mt Roskill board member asks for help fighting vicious dairy robberies

Cash and cigarettes were taken from a Mount Roskill dairy last night, just six months after a group attacked the shopkeeper.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 