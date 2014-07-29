Surface flooding brings delays for South Island motorists

Wet weather has hammered much of the South Island in the last 48 hours, flooding roads and prompting warnings.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

Route 70 from Mt Lyford to Kaikoura is closed due to severe surface flooding this morning.

The alternative route on SH1 has been shut recently for continued earthquake repair, but will reopen today to provide a route for motorists needing to get through that patch of road.

Hanmer Springs has been hit by torrential rain overnight. Motorists are warned of surface flooding in and around the area.