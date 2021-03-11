TODAY |

Surf school gives rural Canterbury kids the chance to hang ten

Source:  1 NEWS

Every Tuesday at 4 o’clock, some of Canterbury’s rural kids rush from school to a school of another kind - one that teaches surfing. 

When the sun’s out and the surf’s up, the farm kids from Banks Peninsula roll in. Source: Seven Sharp

Hickory Institute of Surf runs most weeks, when the sun’s out and the surf’s up, and takes in kids from all over the Banks Peninsula.

“If you can get the basics shown, it’s just a real head-start,” teacher Kristin Savage tells Seven Sharp. 

“And these kids are rural New Zealand, South Island, remote, gravel roads. It’s really hard for them to get to the beach.”

Savage’s school has structure, technique lessons, and a lot of health and safety. 

“It just comes back to that whole thing of respecting the ocean,” he says. 

Watch the full Seven Sharp story in the video above. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Education
