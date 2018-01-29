 

Surf Lifesaving NZ in hardship as charity dollars decrease

The demand for surf lifesavers around Kiwi beaches is increasing, but the organisation says its funding is on the decline.

Some are asking whether Surf Lifesaving should be funded by the government instead of relying on charity dollars.
Unlike the Transport Agency and Work Safe, who assist road and workplace accidents, Surf Lifesaving does not get the same support.  

Stu Bryce from Surf Lifesaving South Island said: "It's a challenge, it's the hand to mouth way they operate. They don't have a long term funding plan because everything based on fundraising."

The revenue the organisation receives from pokie machines are dropping, as well as direct donations, which has caused Surf Lifesaving New Zealand to be heavily reliant on Lotto funding.

Now Surf Lifesaving NZ believe it's time for the government to step up. 

"We need a new way to fund the organisation, it gets to the point where a lot of things are becoming harder and harder to do," Paul Dalton of Surf Lifesaving NZ says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has addresed the issue saying the new government is looking into funding for surf lifesvers.

"I know the minister who covers the area wants to sit down and have a conversation, we are new and this is a conversation he's coming to and it's one that effects a range of organisations we're really dependent on," she said.

A conversation that can't come soon enough for those helping save lives in the water.

