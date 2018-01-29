Surf lifeguards get ready for busy summer as official patrol season starts

Surf lifeguards are bracing themselves for what could be the busiest summer on record with more people staying in the country over Summer during the Covid pandemic.

Source: 1 NEWS

This long weekend marks the official start of patrol season for many of the 90 locations where surf lifeguards work.

The head of Surf Lifesaving, Paul Dalton, said there were two deaths at beaches in the last fortnight.

He said people need to take responsibility for themselves and their family at the beach, be aware of the conditions and know their limits.

"It's just time for people to think about any water based activity at this time of year cause the water is colder than normal, the waves are often a bit bigger because it's a bit windier."