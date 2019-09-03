Surf Life Saving sees busy Labour Weekend, including young boy pretending to be a shark

Lifeguards saw a busy start to the patrol season over Labour Weekend, with six rescues carried out in the northern region yesterday.

Muriwai beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

Lifeguards in the northern region were also tasked with one assist and six searches, as well as some high head counts, according to Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Lifeguards at Sunset Beach, in Port Waikato, saw three rescues after three people were caught in a rip and swept out to sea just after patrol hours. All three were transported to hospital.

Lifeguards also responded to a person needing medical assistance on the rocks in Raglan Beach, in Raglan, but were later stood down by paramedics.

Auckland's Muriwai Beach also saw some "extremely high headcounts," peaking at 2850, a spokesperson said. There was also one rescue at the beach.

There were also two searches today, including one at Orewa Beach and another at Bethells Beach.

There was also one assist today after a young boy pretending to be a shark in the flags swam out of his depth, the spokesperson said. He was assisted back to shore safely.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO Matt Williams said while the statistics again highlight the importance of a lifeguard presence at the region's beaches, they "can celebrate the fact that the beachgoing public had a relatively trouble-free time at the beach with successful rescues completed where they did get into difficulties".