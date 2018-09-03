Surf Life Saving NZ, Coastguard NZ receive financial boost with $60.5m fund

New Zealand’s lifeguards and coastguards have been given a large funding boost as part of this year’s Budget.

Surf life savers at Auckland's Te Henga beach. Source: istock.com

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector Poto Williams announced this morning the water safety sector will receive $63 million over four years.

“We are a country of coastlines and need to keep people safe in the water,” Ms Williams said.

“Because of our abundance of water, activities in, on and around the water are very much part of the Kiwi lifestyle. But these water-based activities also entail risk with drowning the leading cause of recreational death and the third highest cause of accidental death.

$60.5m going to Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand for rescue services, and $2m to Water Safety NZ to promote good water safety.

“Demand for water safety services has been growing with patrol hours extended and more calls for help to coastguard services,” Ms Williams said.

“That’s why we want to make sure these agencies can focus their energy and skills on reducing the drowning toll, rather than having to shore up their own short-term survival.”

Ms Williams added the fund will also help the water safety sector with necessary equipment, facilities, and maintenance, as well as addressing the key challenges of service delivery, recruitment and retention of volunteers.

“We are proud to ensure these organisations and services are sustainable and can continue to keep us all safe in and around the water.