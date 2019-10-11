TODAY |

Supreme Court ruling gives Bluff shark cage diving business new lease on life

More From
New Zealand
Tourism
Southland
Animals

A business in Bluff which brings tourists up close and personal with great white sharks has got a new lease of life after the Supreme Court ruled cage diving is not an offence.

The Supreme Court has set aside a ruling from the Court of Appeal, deeming shark cage diving an offence under the Wildlife Act.

Shark Experience takes people out onto Foveaux Strait, attracts great white sharks using bait and chum, and then lowers divers into the water protected by a metal cage.

But the Court of Appeal had deemed that exercise an offence, linking it to the hunting or killing of a great white shark, which is illegal.

Mike Haines runs Shark Experience, and said while he lures great whites to his boat, he does not hunt or kill the sharks.

He said the Supreme Court ruling is a major boost for his business.

"That's what your customers want. International tourists come to New Zealand, some specifically to see a great white," he said.

"They don't want to come here and find that the activity is illegal and there's only a small chance of seeing a great white, they want some amount of assurances."

Mr Haines said the cage diving season runs from December until June, but the Court of Appeal ruling hurt business last year and he shut up shop in March.

He said the coming season should be better.

While the Supreme Court said cage diving was not an offence, it did not alter the Court of Appeal ruling around cage diving being under the definition of "hunt or kill".

It said the act of luring sharks to the cage is aligned with hunting, which includes pursuing or disturbing wildlife.

rnz.co.nz

Shark cage (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Tourism
Southland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
True to her word, Jacinda Ardern greets Stephen Colbert at Auckland Airport
3
Blair Vining, who captured the hearts of New Zealanders with battle for better cancer care, dies
4
The Big Bang Theory receives shout out during Nobel Prize announcement
5
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Government investing $7 million in effort to get disabled people involved in sport, recreation
02:33

'Our darkest days' - outgoing Grey District mayor reflects on Pike River mine disaster

Blair Vining, who captured the hearts of New Zealanders with battle for better cancer care, dies

05:23

Christopher Luxon gives National voters 'something to look forward to' – Jessica Mutch McKay