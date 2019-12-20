TODAY |

Supreme Court rejects double-murder convict Mark Lundy's bid for third trial

Gia Garrick, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Double-murderer Mark Lundy’s appeal to the Supreme Court has been unanimously dismissed.

Justices unanimously dismissed his appeal.

Five judges agree that no substantial miscarriage of justice has occurred and agree with the Court of Appeal’s decision. Two juries have found that Lundy is guilty of killing his wife and daughter in their homes in 2000.

Lundy was first convicted of the murders in 2002. A series of appeals followed and the Privy Council granted a retrial, at which Mark Lundy was again found guilty.

However a piece of evidence used at that retrial was disputed by Lundy’s lawyers and the basis of a further appeal, was later found by the Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court as inadmissible, meaning it should not have been used as part of the Crown’s case nor put before a jury.

That piece of evidence used immunohistochemistry (IHC) evidence to determine a blood stain found on the shirt Mark Lundy admitted to wearing on the night of the murders, was more likely human than animal.

Lundy’s lawyers argued the fact that was presented and later deemed irrelevant should be grounds for a third trial.

However, the Court of Appeal determined that even without that piece of evidence the Crown’s case would have been successful and he would’ve been found guilty, and that there was no substantial miscarriage of justice by use of that evidence.

The Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal’s decision, and today ruled unanimously that there will be no retrial.

