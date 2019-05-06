TODAY |

Supreme Court grants Mark Lundy leave for an appeal

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington

He has twice been convicted of murdering his wife Christine and daughter Amber in Palmerston North in August 2000.

He was first convicted in 2002.

In October 2013, the Privy Council granted him a retrial, but in 2015 he was again found guilty of their murders.

After being found guilty at his 2015 retrial, Lundy was returned to jail to resume serving his 20-year non-parole jail term.

His lawyers argued last week that the Court of Appeal was wrong to uphold the convictions.

The Supreme Court today granted leave for his appeal to be heard, but only on narrow grounds, limited to questions around the Court of Appeal's use of what's known as "the proviso".

That was the mechanism that allowed the Court of Appeal to dismiss Lundy's case, even though it found some of the scientific evidence put before the jury at his retrial was inadmissible.

He becomes eligible to seek parole in August 2022.

rnz.co.nz

Mark Lundy.
Mark Lundy. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
2
Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
3
Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
4
Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
5
The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06
Thousands of protesters turned with photos, shirts and stories to share as they marched for teen suicide awareness.

Rate of teen suicide 'getting ridiculous', protesters call for better funding from Government
00:43
Julie Anne Genter said they want to “turn around” the high road toll.

Speed limits on 'most dangerous roads' to drop to 80kmh as Government moves to lower number of road deaths
01:50
“We thought it had been archived weeks ago,” the National Party leader told media today.

National's 'emotional junior staffer' resigns

02:04
There are fresh calls for measles vaccinations to be made compulsory.

One confirmed case of measles reported in Wellington