TODAY |

Supreme Court allows Peter Ellis appeal to continue after his death

Source: 

The Supreme Court has allowed the appeal by Peter Ellis against 16 charges of sexual offending to continue after his death.

Peter Ellis. Source: 1 NEWS

Ellis died in September last year, just months after his appeal against his conviction was lodged in the Supreme Court, which would ordinarily mean his appeal would be terminated.

The former Christchurch Civic Creche worker always maintained his innocence after being found guilty of 16 counts of sexual abuse in 1993, and repeatedly sought to overthrow the convictions.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
Aussie man shocked to discover hole in ceiling, two giant snakes in his home
2
Calls for Australia to pay for incarcerating Christchurch mosque gunman
3
'Totally unacceptable' - Collins calls for Shaw's resignation over Green School blunder
4
Los Angeles police fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun while fleeing
5
Ban on Aucklanders travelling outside city should have continued into Level 2, epidemiologist says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ban on Aucklanders travelling outside city should have continued into Level 2, epidemiologist says
05:56

Home ownership 'absolutely crucial for Kiwi way of life' - Judith Collins

Los Angeles police fatally shoot black man who dropped gun while fleeing
05:39

More elderly needing help as 'true face of homelessness' revealed by pandemic