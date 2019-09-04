Supreme Court allows Peter Ellis appeal to continue after his death

The Supreme Court has allowed the appeal by Peter Ellis against 16 charges of sexual offending to continue after his death.
Peter Ellis. Source: 1 NEWS
Ellis died in September last year, just months after his appeal against his conviction was lodged in the Supreme Court, which would ordinarily mean his appeal would be terminated.
The former Christchurch Civic Creche worker always maintained his innocence after being found guilty of 16 counts of sexual abuse in 1993, and repeatedly sought to overthrow the convictions.