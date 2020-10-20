Supportive 'chin up' message left on Chris Bishop's car after losing electorate seat

Chris Bishop may have lost his Hutt South electorate seat on Saturday, but one of his former constituents is encouraging him to stay upbeat.

A supportive note left for National MP Chris Bishop after he lost his Hutt South electorate seat. Source: Chris Bishop / 1 NEWS

The National MP will remain in Parliament on the list, based on the preliminary vote count, but he lost his electorate seat to Labour's Ginny Andersen.

Today he shared a photo of a message of support from one of his former constituents.

"Thank you to the person who left this on my windscreen while I was shopping at Pak‘nSave Petone this arvo. Much appreciated," he wrote on Facebook.

The hastily scribbled note reads: "Chin up mate, really appreciate your service for us all. Keep up the good work. Ngā mihi."

On the Facebook post, a woman came forward as the person behind the note.

"We all need a pat on the back sometimes," she says.