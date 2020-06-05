TODAY |

'Supporting local' - Top chef Peter Gordon wants to help rebuild New Zealand's food industry

Kiwi chef Peter Gordon, known as the "godfather of fusion food" has returned to New Zealand from the UK after more than three decades  with plans to help rebuild the food industry post-Covid-19.

His new venture, Homeland, focuses on promoting New Zealand growers, producers and exporters. Source: Breakfast

Gordon and his partner formed a business called Homeland which "looks beyond" restaurants, and instead focuses on promoting New Zealand growers, producers and exporters of food.

"We see what's happening with the industry with Covid, it's a really brutal time for restaurants and what we decided to do in lockdown is what can we do to help it?" he told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"It's about supporting local. We're trying to find a way that we can all get together and if you're a consumer in the supermarket and you're looking at something, say it's from New Zealand or from another country, why not choose the New Zealand thing because ultimately it provides employment.

"What we're looking at as a nation, I think, is trying to keep as many people in jobs as possible. What we're looking at is trying to support anyone who is local who is able to produce stuff."

Gordon also said New Zealand produced good products, claiming the best lemons in the world come from here, as well as praising flavourful mushrooms and tomatoes from Kiwi growers.

