TODAY |

Support worker hopes fair pay system will make lives better

Source:  1 NEWS

They clean New Zealand's streets and offices, stock supermarket shelves, drive us to work and care for our elderly. However, they are among the country's lowest-paid workers. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government policy allows unions to negotiate on an industry-wide basis. Source: 1 NEWS

But, yesterday, the Government announced it is putting in place a fair pay system which will put collective bargaining centre stage.

The policy, which Labour has been pushing for since 2017, will essentially see a floor put under wages, allowing unions to negotiate on an industry-wide basis. 

If an agreement is reached under the new system, all workers will benefit. 

Read more
Fair Pay Agreements will ensure working Kiwis get a fair go - Michael Wood

Until now, only those whose employers were part of the bargaining would benefit.

Support worker Louise Lin told 1 NEWS she is really excited, as she thinks it may change things for the better. 

"It’s not the hours that make the job hard, it’s the amount of emotional labour a person puts in.

"Like the grief you go through when a client dies and the stress you go through when a client goes to hospital and you are calling an ambulance, or when someone’s really depressed and they’re telling you how bad their life is," she said.

"Your job is to listen. That’s the type of thing that doesn’t get reflected in our remuneration."

Although Lin was unsure how fair pay system would work in practice, she said she was hopeful support workers' lives would become better because of it. 

New Zealand
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Epidemiologist: NZ could see 'devastating' community outbreak if it allows repatriation flights from India
2
Australia's international borders to stay shut until at least 2022
3
NZ should be ‘embarrassed’ about its global ranking on young carers, says world leading expert
4
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
5
Good Sorts: Queenstown helicopter pilot scales mountain to keep promise to newlyweds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Govt to establish board to better support Christchurch terrorist attack survivors

02:02

Less than 15 per cent of schools using Government-funded programme on sexual education
02:08

Returning endangered turtle's body to Canterbury hapū right thing to do — DOC, Te Papa

NZ among countries entering England's 'green list' for quarantine-free travel later this month