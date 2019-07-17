TODAY |

'Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve' campaign lacks support as deadline looms

The crowdfunding campaign aiming to secure two-year naming rights for the Basin Reserve - and name it the Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve - is still well short of its target.

A $100,000 fundraising drive was kicked off last month in order to raise the cash needed, but the target has since been revised down to $50,000, or one year's worth of naming rights.

As of 1pm today, the campaign had raised about $10,000 from 85 people.

Megan Compain wants to highlight an issue close to her heart with the Wellington venue opening itself up to naming rights. Source: Seven Sharp

It is due to conclude tonight at 9pm and if it doesn't reach the $50,000 target, those who pledged money will be refunded.

The campaign was supported by Wellington Mayor Justin Lester, councillor Fleur Fitzsimons and sports broadcaster and TVNZ executive Melodie Robinson.

