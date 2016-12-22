'The support we've had is amazing' - trio cycling the length of NZ to raise money for toddler with cerebral palsy

After cycling for over 1000 kilometres, three NZ Navy service-women finally got to meet the kid they were fundraising for.

Three-year-old Oscar Cakebread has spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that would deprive him of the ability to walk, if not for a six-hour long surgical procedure only available in England.

In September, Oscar became the youngest person London's Portland Hospital performed the Selective Dorsal Rhitzomy surgery on.

The institution is selective about performing the procedure, but judged that he had the character to go through the intensive rehabilitation.

Royal New Zealand Navy servicewomen Sarah Freeman, Caitlin Williams, and Lauren Meyer took it upon themselves to raise money for Oscar's ongoing treatment by cycling the length of New Zealand.

"It's amazing to see where the money is going, to know that you're giving another human being a better start to life," said Ms Freeman.

"The support we've had is really amazing. We've had people contact us out of nowhere and offer us free accommodation."

Out of the 25 days it's taken from them to cycle from Cape Reinga to Wellington, they've only had to pay for accommodation for one night.

They've also had strong backing from the Navy, who sponsored their Navy riding outfits, military escort, and petrol money.

Yesterday, the women finally met Oscar, his family, and his carers in Wellington.

"We were over the moon, he's doing amazing," Ms Freeman said.

The family had been anticipating the meeting for more than half a year, since the girls contacted them.

"I couldn't believe it, I was blown away," said Oscar's mother, Anna Cakebread.

"I was so humbled they wanted to do that for him."

They have currently raised $5,000 for Oscar, and are hoping to double that by the time of their estimated arrival at Bluff on January 3.

The money they raise will go towards travel expenses to London for ongoing specialist appointments, physiotherapy, equipment, and medicine.

Oscar's family will farewell the girls at the ferry terminal tomorrow where they leave for the South Island leg of their journey.

"He's a very excitable young boy and says to his mom: 'I want to see my girls!'" said Ms Freeman.