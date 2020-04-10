Support services for family, sexual violence victims get $200 million funding boost

The Government will increase funding for services supporting victims of family violence, sexual violence and strangulation by $202.9 million over four years as part of this week's Budget.

Associate Minister of Social Development Poto Williams announced today that $183 million will go towards support services for victims of family violence, elder abuse and prevention services.

The other $19.9 million will go towards specialist health, mental health, forensic services, and access to the legal system for surviving strangulation victims.

“We have been consistently clear that this Government’s approach to family violence and sexual violence is long-term and multi-year, and it needs to be if we are to end the scourge of family violence and sexual violence in New Zealand,” Mr Williams said.

The additional investment builds on the Budget 2019 package of $320.9 million over four years, and $93.3 million over four years in Budget 2018.

The spending $183.0 million over four years aims to:

Address cost pressures experienced by specialist services supporting family violence victims to be safe and recover

Deliver services that help people to stop using violence

Support for seniors who have experienced elder abuse.

Support Māori-led and for-Māori services

Provide more competitive wages for staff in the sector and fund allowances for training, management and organisational costs

Jan Logie, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice, said the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of organisations like refuges, helplines and crisis services.

“We know this crisis has increased pressure to New Zealand families and that more victims are isolated,” she said.

“What this means in real terms is better support for those experiencing abuse, whilst empowering people who use violence to change their behaviour.”

Domestic violence soars in lockdown as police calls rise by over 20 per cent

Police data last month there was a 22 per cent increase in investigations of domestic violence when comparing the week before the lockdown.