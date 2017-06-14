Support pours in for Wellington mother who was told she 'shouldn't be travelling with babies'

Support has flooded in for a mother-of-two after her son fell out of his seat on a Wellington train after being told she couldn't strap her kids into their pram.

Emily Broadmore wanted her two young twins Hugo and Connie left buckled in their pram on the train from Wellington to Masterton, but was told she couldn't because of health and safety reasons.

Writing on the 1 NEWS Facebook page, Roxanne Rehm has branded the train staff's actions as "disgusting and poor common sense."

"Clearly they don't have babies as anyone with experience with an infant would know that restrained in a pushchair is safer than loose on a seat in a fast moving vehicle.'

Another Facebook user Tania Walkin says she hopes "no-one has to go through this trauma again."

"I'm glad the company have spoken to staff about how to treat their passengers. Respect your passengers especially those who have young children with them."

Ms Broadmore first had issues travelling with her children in March, but was given assurances from the operator there would be no repeats.

However on Monday staff refused her request to put her pram in the designated wheelchair space, saying it was against health and safety regulations.

She says she was told she shouldn't even be travelling with babies.

Jack Noris asks what train staff would prefer - "Keep all babies inside the house until they turn maybe 4 yrs old?"

Ms Broadmore says Hugo and Connie were seated and the pram was stored away after leaving the station.

"I turned momentarily to Connie and he just dived about a metre and a half."

Transdev Wellington, the company who run the service, apologised to Ms Broadmore and said there has been a change to the company's guidelines.

"We did immediately make contact with that customer and we had a staff member meet her at Wellington Station and help her," Emily Liddell of Transdev Wellington said.