Support pours in for family of 'talented young chef' who died falling off Auckland charter boat

A Give-a-little page created in memory of the 25-year-old woman killed after a boating accident on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour has raised over $10,000 in the first day.

Danielle Tamarua, 25, died after falling overboard in the Waitematā Harbour. Source: Facebook

Danielle Tamarua fell overboard during a staff party on a Zefiro Charters boat on Thursday afternoon.

The page described her as a "much loved" member of Little Wolf Catering's kitchen team where she worked as a "talented young chef".

Read More Person jumped into Auckland harbour to help woman who died in boating incident — police

"Danielle was a beautiful, kind and gentle mother of two children," the page said. "[Her] passing is a huge loss to her young family."

Funds raised will go towards funeral arrangements and supporting Tamarua's family left behind, the page says.