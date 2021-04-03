TODAY |

Support pours in for family of 'talented young chef' who died falling off Auckland charter boat

Source:  1 NEWS

A Give-a-little page created in memory of the 25-year-old woman killed after a boating accident on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour has raised over $10,000 in the first day. 

Danielle Tamarua, 25, died after falling overboard in the Waitematā Harbour. Source: Facebook

Danielle Tamarua fell overboard during a staff party on a Zefiro Charters boat on Thursday afternoon. 

The page described her as a "much loved" member of Little Wolf Catering's kitchen team where she worked as a "talented young chef".

"Danielle was a beautiful, kind and gentle mother of two children," the page said. "[Her] passing is a huge loss to her young family." 

Funds raised will go towards funeral arrangements and supporting Tamarua's family left behind, the page says. 

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to her death.

