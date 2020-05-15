Support groups 'only as good' as Government funding they receive, says Trust

Welfare groups say they're hopeful the Government's funding announced in yesterday’s Budget will help those working on the frontline in poor communities.

Yesterday's Budget revealed the Government will aim to build 8,000 state houses including 2,000 transitional houses to help ease the backlog of thousands currently on the waiting list for social housing.

Whānau Ora is also set to receive $136 million in funding for the Government.

Chief Information Officer for the Te Tuinga Whanau Trust, Tommy Wilson says while there is “never enough” funding to support social services, this boost will help support those struggling to get by.

Mr Wilson says he also remains hopeful that the funds directed towards Whānau Ora are able to be directed downwards towards those groups working on the front line in poorer communities.

“The $135 million going into Whānau Ora, wonderful, let's make sure that those resources reach us at the front line because we are only as good as what you give us to help fight this battle. We see what’s coming because we see what’s walking in this door, so we know what’s coming.”

The Te Tuinga Whanau Trust has set up a transitional home inside the local RSA for families in need during lockdown which Mr Wilson says is all about kindness.

“These are the things that carry us through, we talk about the currency of kindness with who gets what with the Budget, but it’s kindness we can all trade in.”

Eliza Ruri has seen first hand how organisations like Te Tuinga Whanau Trust help those in need.

Eliza spent a year living in her car while pregnant and says having a roof over her head with the help of the Trust “is like heaven”.

“To be honest it was one of the most horrible things, living in your car for a year, especially in the cold up the bush. Being pregnant as well throughout Covid-19, but it actually made me the person I am today. “

Mr Wilson says there are move families like Ms Ruri who are in need of support, especially in the fallout of Covid-19 as three more families move into the residence today.