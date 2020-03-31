Support groups coming to the aid of the gravely ill and elderly who are unable to go to the supermarket

A trip to the supermarket has been made much more difficult amid the coronavirus lockdown, and for those who are gravely unwell or over 70, it’s now out of bounds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Christchurch woman Lynne Deavoll, who is immunosuppressed, is afraid she will become ill.

"I'm just scared I’m going to get sick and I can’t afford that,” she said.

A severe diabetic with low immunity, Ms Deavoll fears a trip to the supermarket could kill her, but online shopping is failing to deliver.

“I’m sitting up ‘til midnight every night and generally, the minute the clock strikes midnight, the website freezes because there’s such a demand.

“You have to eat your morning cereal without milk or anything.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, it’s not just the unwell who are stuck, with people over the age of 70 - 10 per cent of the New Zealand - also struggling to keep their cupboards full.

Friends in Need NZ, a group set up to help support at-risk individuals, already has 500 volunteers making daily phone calls and dropping groceries at the door.

“It's really a terrifying time for a lot of people who are living alone or isolated and aren't able to communicate with family and friends, and so we were inspired to do something like lots of people around the country to help our community,” Friends in Need’s Bridget Snelling said.

“It makes a huge difference. It means that I don't have to cal on other people who could be vulnerable,” one woman said.