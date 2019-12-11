Support for families of those injured or killed in volcano tragedy rolling in through GoFundMe pages

Families of those affected in New Zealand's Whakaari volcano tragedy are crowdfunding financial support for their loved ones.

At least three GoFundMe pages have been created, including one for injured Australian man Jason Griffith, with thousands of dollars being pledged.

Mr Griffiths, 33, from Coffs Harbour, was travelling with another couple, Karla Mathews, 32, and Richard Elzer, 32, on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Judyann Ainsworth, the GoFundMe page host, said Mr Griffiths had burns to "80 to 90 per cent of his body".

"Karen, Jason's mum is hoping to leave for NZ early tomorrow, to be by her son's side, the family needs your help for the long hospital stay and ongoing expenses," Ms Ainsworth wrote.

As of noon today, the page had raised $1000.

Mr Griffiths' brother-in-law Steve Jarzynski said Jason was in a critical condition after suffering the significant burns.

"He's hurt pretty bad," he told Stuff.

A fundraiser for the family of killed man Hayden Marshall-Inman met its $6000 target within 15 hours of being posted.

The appeal was to help Mr Marshall-Inman's family to travel from Canada "to be with their brother, brother in law and uncle one last time".

"Even in good times it's difficult living on the other side of the world from family. You miss out on closeness, comfort and the little things that in the end mean so much. In the worst of times this distance comes as a crushing blow," it read.

A page for honeymooning American couple Lauren and Matt Urey also attracted $845 within four hours of being started.

Friends of the Ureys, who set up the page say the Virginia pair were also on the cruise ship and were now receiving treatment for burns.

Police have todayconfirmed the identities of two Australian women who have died in the tragedy, mother and daughter Julie and Jess Richards.

