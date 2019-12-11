TODAY |

Support for families of those injured or killed in volcano tragedy rolling in through GoFundMe pages

Source:  AAP

Families of those affected in New Zealand's Whakaari volcano tragedy are crowdfunding financial support for their loved ones.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Katie Stevenson has this midday, December 11 update. Source: 1 NEWS

At least three GoFundMe pages have been created, including one for injured Australian man Jason Griffith, with thousands of dollars being pledged.

Mr Griffiths, 33, from Coffs Harbour, was travelling with another couple, Karla Mathews, 32, and Richard Elzer, 32, on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Judyann Ainsworth, the GoFundMe page host, said Mr Griffiths had burns to "80 to 90 per cent of his body".

"Karen, Jason's mum is hoping to leave for NZ early tomorrow, to be by her son's side, the family needs your help for the long hospital stay and ongoing expenses," Ms Ainsworth wrote.

As of noon today, the page had raised $1000.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Julie and Jess Richards were the first Australians confirmed dead in the White Island eruption. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Griffiths' brother-in-law Steve Jarzynski said Jason was in a critical condition after suffering the significant burns.

"He's hurt pretty bad," he told Stuff.

A fundraiser for the family of killed man Hayden Marshall-Inman met its $6000 target within 15 hours of being posted.

The appeal was to help Mr Marshall-Inman's family to travel from Canada "to be with their brother, brother in law and uncle one last time".

"Even in good times it's difficult living on the other side of the world from family. You miss out on closeness, comfort and the little things that in the end mean so much. In the worst of times this distance comes as a crushing blow," it read.

A page for honeymooning American couple Lauren and Matt Urey also attracted $845 within four hours of being started.

Friends of the Ureys, who set up the page say the Virginia pair were also on the cruise ship and were now receiving treatment for burns.

Police have todayconfirmed the identities of two Australian women who have died in the tragedy, mother and daughter Julie and Jess Richards. 

Of the 47 people on Whakaari during the eruption, 24 were Australian. 

New Zealand
Australia
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
2
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
3
LIVE: Australian Government sends defence force plane to transport victims of White Island eruption home for specialist care
4
No drinks for high flyers as Air NZ Koru Lounge liquour licence at Auckland domestic terminal expires
5
Hope 'snuffed out' for Queensland mum, daughter on White Island - 'our worst fears confirmed'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cause of Mason Pendrous' death unknown - coroner

Full video: Emergency management officials give latest update on Whakaari/ White Island disaster

Full video: Family spokesman speaks of Australian mother and daughter killed by volcano

Whakaari/ White Island eruption: 'I put aside any fear I had and just did whatever I could'