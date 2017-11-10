 

'Support for change in a peaceful way' - Winston Peters welcomes Mugabe's resignation as Zimbabwe leader

Zimbabweans suffered under the reign of President Robert Mugabe whose resignation is welcomed, says Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

He was asked about the importance he places on protecting his own sources while at APEC.

"This moment will be seen as a critical point in the history of Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwean people have voiced their support for change in a peaceful way," he said in a statement today. 

He says New Zealand will now help the people uphold democracy and return to a nation free of oppression after 37 years.

MPs cheered and celebrated as a resignation letter from Mugabe was read out.
Though Mr Mugabe's resignation was voluntary it came amidst threats of impeachment after he was ousted as leader of Zanu-PF.

"Zimbabwe has suffered enormously under Robert Mugabe's presidency through economic repression, corruption and blatant disregard for democracy and human rights," Mr Peters said.

Mr Mugabe was not present, but a letter was read out confirming he will step down.
"The Zimbabwean people have an opportunity to hold free and fair elections as soon as possible to determine the future direction of their country."

