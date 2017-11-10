'Support for change in a peaceful way' - Winston Peters welcomes Mugabe's resignation as Zimbabwe leader

Zimbabweans suffered under the reign of President Robert Mugabe whose resignation is welcomed, says Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Source: 1 NEWS

"This moment will be seen as a critical point in the history of Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwean people have voiced their support for change in a peaceful way," he said in a statement today.

He says New Zealand will now help the people uphold democracy and return to a nation free of oppression after 37 years.

Though Mr Mugabe's resignation was voluntary it came amidst threats of impeachment after he was ousted as leader of Zanu-PF.

"Zimbabwe has suffered enormously under Robert Mugabe's presidency through economic repression, corruption and blatant disregard for democracy and human rights," Mr Peters said.