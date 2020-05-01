TODAY |

Support for cannabis referendum up but majority still narrow - new poll

Source:  1 NEWS

A new poll has found support for cannabis legalisation is up since February, but the majority is still very thin.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to the UMR poll, released by the Helen Clark Foundation and the New Zealand Drug Foundation today, 48 per cent are in favour and 43 per cent are opposed.

A previous poll in February by the same operators had support at 46 per cent.

However, the results vary significantly from a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll conducted June 20 to 24. In that poll, just 40 per cent of eligible voters surveyed said they were in favour of legalisation, while 49 per cent said they wanted it to remain illegal. 

Ross Bell, executive director of the New Zealand Drug Foundation, says it highlights the importance of discussing the issue.

"Over the last three months we have been approached by many New Zealanders saying this issue is worthy of their attention and they want more information," he says.

Read More
'A level look at all the evidence' - Government launches cannabis info website to help voters

"Not everyone knows the basics. This issue is relevant to every New Zealander and they want to talk and have their say on this."

Yesterday, the Prime Minister's chief science adviser released a wrap-up of the research nationally and internationally around cannabis legislation, including its benefits and negatives.

The referendum is part of the 2020 election and asks: Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bill will be voted on as a referendum at this year’s general election. Source: 1 NEWS

The Bill would allow people over 20 to possess and consume cannabis in limited circumstances, including growing their own.

New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
United States officially withdraws from World Health Organization
2
Married couple unsure why visa to NZ was denied
3
Australians warned Melbourne's Covid-19 outbreak could be replicated across the nation
4
Todd Muller says he doesn't want MP Hamish Walker to run again after Covid-19 patient details leak
5
Returning Kiwis may hold key as house prices remain steady - QV
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing July 8: National MP confesses to Covid-19 privacy leak

Johnny Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claim in court hearing over violent, toxic relationship
00:19

Non-white Kiwis continue to have trust issues with courts and corrections - report
03:22

Uber now accepting pets in some cars in Auckland and Wellington