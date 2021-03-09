TODAY |

Superyacht denied entry to New Zealand heads to Australia

Source: 

The owners of the largest superyacht planning to visit Auckland for the America's Cup say they have been denied entry because of the size of its crew.

Superyacht Bold. Source: YouTube

The 85-metre long pleasure craft, Bold, is anchored at Fiji with more than 20 crew onboard including the vessel's owner.

Captain Todd Leech said Immigration New Zealand considered its crew too big of a bubble, and it would have to let go one-third of its staff to enter the country.

He said they could not comply as many staff had made their home on the vessel. The superyacht now plans to head to Australia.

Leech said New Zealand companies would now miss out refit work understood to be worth three quarters of a million dollars.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
