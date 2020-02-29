Supermarkets 'working around the clock' to replenish supplies after weekend coronavirus panic

Supermarkets are still reeling four days after New Zealand's first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced, prompting a surge in panic buying.

Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'nSave and New World, says customers stockpiling products are causing unnecessary strain on stores as they struggle to keep up with surges in demand.

"Stockpiling puts stores under unnecessary pressure and delays when they can replenish stock and limits availability for other shoppers," a Foodstuffs spokesperson said today in a statement.

While they say supplies of products such as milk, bread and toilet paper were cleared out at stores across Auckland, these products are made locally and are not under threat - unlike other supplies such as face masks which are facing a global shortage.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) raised their concerns today on how the hoarding of personal protective supplies, such as face masks and hand sanitiser, could be causing issues in the health sector around the world.

“We are concerned that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment, caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse,” announced WHO director-general Tedros Adahnom Ghebreyesus.

Hospitals around the world are having to resort to using lower-grade face masks due to the shortage.

The United States Food and Drug Administration is allowing healthcare workers to use industrial-type masks, which are often used by construction workers to protect themselves from dust and debris.

In France, president Emmanuel Macron announced the government would seize control of all current and future supplies of masks to prioritise health workers and coronavirus patients.

The Foodstuffs spokesperson says some of the company's out-of-stock products such as face masks are experiencing significant global demand and the company is unsure when more stock will become available.

"We are working with vendors to replenish supply of these specific items, but as of right now we don't have an estimated timeframe on when store's stock will be replenished."

For now, Foodstuffs officials say their priority is replenishing the supplies of their supermarkets around Auckland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.