Supermarkets warn Kiwis against panic buying during lockdown

Supermarkets are again urging people not to panic buy as New Zealand faces a nationwide return to Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

After a new community case of Covid-19, confirmed as the Delta variant this morning, was discovered in Auckland yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be going into Alert Level 4.

Auckland and Coromandel will be in Alert Level 4 for seven days, with the rest of the country for just three days.

Police said they were increasing visibility at supermarkets in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to provide reassurance to the public and to workers after reports of lengthy queues.

"Police reiterate advice from our partner agencies to remain calm and that there is no need for panic buying," a police statement said.

People lined up to get into Meadowbank mall in the central east of the city, the Westfield mall at St Lukes and the Countdown supermarket in Mt Eden last night.

There were also queues forming at Balmoral testing centre.

Reporter Nick Truebridge was outside a Mt Eden supermarket and said there were about 100 people lined up, looking for the usual things, like toilet paper.

In Wellington CBD ahead of the Government's announcement, reporter Ben Strang said there were hundreds of people lining up for supplies at New World Thorndon near Parliament.

"There have been hundreds upon hundreds of people trying to come in and get their emergency groceries...just want to get their emergency supplies as quickly as possible.

"A lot of toilet paper coming out the door, I don't know if two-ply can stop Delta but obviously people are keen to get that as quickly as possible."

Strang said people were generally also wearing masks.

In Wanaka, shelves were emptied of chicken and bread, with big queues waiting at the checkouts.

Countdown supermarkets spokesperson Kiri Hannifin told RNZ's Checkpoint they had reports that the supermarkets were getting busier as the evening wore on, but if New Zealanders simply shopped as normal everything would be fine.

"We feel quite confident tat we can keep our team and our customers safe," she said.

"In terms of supply if eveyrone just shops as they normally would in a given day or week then we will have enough food and groceries for everybody.

"It really is up to us all to do the right thing and if we do and we shop normally then our stores will be absolutely fine."

She told Checkpoint the company had been watching what the Government has been saying in the last week about the risks posed by the Delta variant, and had put out a press release today saying they were prepared in case of an alert level change.

"We're anticipating that," Hannifin told RNZ.

"But even if lockdown doesn't transpire tonight at least, if we're asked what did we do this afternoon, I can say that we put social distancing in place, we upped hygiene straight away."

"The stores are okay. Obviously we've been planning, scenario planning for a community case again and a community case that's Delta and we're in a great position, I guess, to not only have done it before in New Zealand...but our business in Australia is deeply impacted by Delta at the moment with about 1000 team off just in New South Wales alone."

New World owner Foodstuffs NZ's head of corporate affairs, Antoinette Laird, said the stores had plenty of groceries on the shelves.

"Fortunately, our North Island DC has plenty of extra capacity and the team have been holding extra volumes of key essential items should it be required in a case like this," she said.

"We are again asking customers to #shopnormal and be kind to our teams and each other.Our teams are preparing to move alert levels and we ask customers to be patient as we prepare to roll out the various safety precautions required to keep everyone safe.