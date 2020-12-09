Supermarkets, retail store among new Covid-19 locations of interest

Five new Covid-19 locations of interest have emerged on the Ministry of Health's website on Saturday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The new locations include a supermarket, petrol station and retail store.

They are

- Pak'nSave Manukau: 30 September, 2pm-3.15pm

- Pak'nSave Mount Albert: 26 September, 3.30pm-4pm

- Z petrol station on Harris Road in East Tamaki: 29 September 5.40pm-6.10pm

- Noel Leeming Ormiston: 26 September, 2.15pm-3.30pm

- Indo Spice World & Money Gram Manukau: 29 September 10.30am-11.45am

- Whenuapai Gardens Papatoetoe: 29 September 10.44am-12pm noon

Anyone at a location of interest at the specific time has been asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, you should get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

There are now 97 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.