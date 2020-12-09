Supermarkets, retail store among new Covid-19 locations of interest

Five new Covid-19 locations of interest have emerged on the Ministry of Health's website on Saturday morning.
The new locations include a supermarket, petrol station and retail store.
They are
- Pak'nSave Manukau: 30 September, 2pm-3.15pm
- Pak'nSave Mount Albert: 26 September, 3.30pm-4pm
- Z petrol station on Harris Road in East Tamaki: 29 September 5.40pm-6.10pm
- Noel Leeming Ormiston: 26 September, 2.15pm-3.30pm
- Indo Spice World & Money Gram Manukau: 29 September 10.30am-11.45am
- Whenuapai Gardens Papatoetoe: 29 September 10.44am-12pm noon
Anyone at a location of interest at the specific time has been asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, you should get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.
There are now 97 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.
On Friday there were 19 new community cases in the Delta outbreak, adding to a total of 1268 since August.