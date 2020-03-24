Supermarkets plead with Kiwis to shop normally and only buy what they need

Supermarkets are pleading with Kiwis to shop normally and to only buy what they need, while reassuring New Zealanders that the food supply is not going anywhere.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Supermarkets will remain open during the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown, and food producers and distributers are deemed to be essential businesses, and will not close either.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Panicked shoppers have rushed to supermarkets in the past week or so, buying out supplies to stock up, but Countdown spokesperson Kiri Hannifin says it's unnecessary.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"If you need to come and get something, do, but please shop normally - otherwise we're going to have another very tough week ahead," Ms Hannifin said.

Full list: Essential businesses during coronavirus lockdown

"We can feed you - if everyone just shops normally there will be plenty for everyone.

"If we take too much, then that means others go without - and that's just not who we are."

Additional hygiene measures had been put in place in Countdown supermarkets across New Zealand, and the supermarket is in discussion with banks to get the Paywave limit increased so people can avoid touching terminals.

The rush has meant staff at the supermarkets were having a really hard time, but there is an "immense sense of duty to look after our communities," Ms Hannifin said, although most would rather be at home like anyone else.

"It's a deal right - you've got to look after us as well," Ms Hannifin said.