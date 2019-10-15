TODAY |

Supermarkets offering work to those who have lost jobs at Flight Centre

Supermarkets have offered a helping hand by offering the 250 people Flight Centre NZ employees who were made redundant jobs.

PAK' nSAVE, New World, Four Square and Countdown are among those to offer opportunities.

The announcement came after Flight Centre NZ staff were told they had to take one day of unpaid leave or one day of annual leave per week until the end of June.

"We are devastated to be losing skilled and passionate people from our business due to Covid-19. What would be worse is seeing these same people displaced in an economic downturn," Flight Centre NZ managing director David Coombes said in a statement.

Flight Centre NZ are assisting those who have been made redundant.

