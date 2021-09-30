TODAY |

Supermarkets among 7 new locations of interest in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Four supermarkets and a laundromat are among seven new Auckland locations of interest reported on Thursday.

The locations include Countdown Greenlane and Manukau, Pak'nSave Glen Innes and Mt Albert, Cedar Park Superette in Wattle Downs, Flat Bush Laundromat in Ōtara and SuperValue Flatbush.

There were two separate visits to the laundromat in Ōtara.

It brings the total number of locations and dates of interest to 101. 

A full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
