Supermarket, truck stop added to locations of interest

Another supermarket, truck stop and petrol station have been added to the locations of interests on Friday afternoon.

A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket. Source: Getty

The Coundown supermarket in Sunnynook has joined the long list of supermarkets linked to the outbreak, after a person with Covid-19 visited the store between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on August 27.

Two entries have been added for a Caltex Truck Stop along Saleyards Road in Ōtāhuhu on August 31 between 8.15am and 8.45am. Then again on September 2 between 5.40am and 6am.

The Z Energy Petrol Station on Alfriston Road in Manurewa is the other location of interest added Friday afternoon, after a case visited on September 7 between 1.30pm and 2pm.

Anyone who has visited the locations of interest listed above have been asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

If any occur, they should get tested and self-isolate until the receive a negative test result and have no symptoms for 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Health added several more supermarket visits from across Auckland.

Two supermarket visits to Countdown in Manurewa took place during Alert Level 4 lockdown this week.

Those who visited Countdown Manurewa on Browns Road between 12.30pm and 1pm on Tuesday and Thursday 12pm and 12.30pm on Thursday are being told to isolate.

You can find more information about other locations of interest and instructions on what to do if you were at these locations on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Two other Countdown supermarket visits in Papatoetoe and Sunnynook were also added to the list last night and those who visited there have also been asked to isolate.

These new locations come as a woman who presented at Middlemore Hospital yesterday with no Covid-19 symptoms but later tested positive for the virus.