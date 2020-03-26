Supermarket staff working hard to keep shelves stocked nationwide during coronavirus lockdown

While essential workers like police are out there making sure people are doing what is right, there is a group of equally important front liners who we rely on just the same.

Seven Sharp's Michael Holland ventured out in to the wee small hours to catch up with them.

Once the crowds have thinned and the last few shoppers are leaving the store, a whole new crew of supermarket workers emerge to ramp things up.

At front of house it's about focusing on protecting and distancing customers and staff, while in the aisles it's all about replenishing.

Workers continue, hoping to reinforce the message that more than enough stock of products exists.