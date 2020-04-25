TODAY |

Supermarket employee pays tribute on Anzac Day with rendition of the Last Post on electric guitar

Employees at a Pukekohe supermarket in Auckland paid their respects to servicemen and women this Anzac Day with a poignant rendition of the Last Post, played on electric guitar.

The video, recorded and produced by staff, shows an employee paying tribute to servicemen and women on a guitar. Source: Facebook/New World Pukekohe

Staff from New World Pukekohe channelled the Anzac spirit by producing a video featuring an employee playing a 7-string Ibanez. 

They also decorated the supermarket with poppies.

The video has been viewed by thousands on Facebook.

Locals praised the musician, who they had come to know over the lockdown period.

"Beautiful. I have thoroughly enjoyed listening to this talented musician play as I've been queuing up etc. over the last month," one person commented.

Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day

“This guy is a hero during the lockdown, greets us with a smile and song, and reminds us, despite the separation, that we are united," another wrote.

The tribute is one of the many today as the country finds new ways to honour Anzac Day amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Mount Maunganui, a lone bagpipe player performed against a stunning beach backdrop as the sun rose.

Lucy Olphert shared footage of the show in Mount Maunganui this morning. Source: Supplied

In Invercargill, a police Senior Constable Reuben Boniface played the bagpipes atop a FENZ station.

Reuben Boniface was out at 6am, in the driving Invercargill rain, to mark the day.

