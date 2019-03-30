TODAY |

Supermarket chain partners with Griffins to bring back Girl Guide biscuits

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink

Griffins has teamed up with a supermarket chain to bring the Girl Guide biscuit back to hungry New Zealanders.

The much-loved Kiwi institution was discontinued in March, with final fundraising sales being made up and down the country.

However, Griffins has now partnered up with Countdown and Girl Guide biscuits will be available at Countdown, Fresh Choice and SuperValue stores around the country from Monday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some regions have already sold out as some fans stockpile the iconic cookie. Source: 1 NEWS

One dollar from every packet sold will go to Girl Guiding NZ.

The biscuits will be released in a trial period for a limited time only, before any decision on whether to bring them back for good is made.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The decision to discontinue the much-loved Kiwi treat was made last year. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:29
Supermarket chain partners with Griffins to bring back Girl Guide biscuits
2
Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road
3
Turangi petrol station killer, convicted after 30 years in high-profile cold case, has died
4
Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip
5
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Turangi petrol station killer, convicted after 30 years in high-profile cold case, has died
00:45

'Totally unacceptable' refugee policy's removal was long overdue - Meng Foon

Police on hunt for man accused of wielding knife during Christchurch heist

Feral cats 'devastate' sea bird populations on Auckland Island