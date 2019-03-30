Supermarket chain partners with Griffins to bring back Girl Guide biscuits

Griffins has teamed up with a supermarket chain to bring the Girl Guide biscuit back to hungry New Zealanders.

The much-loved Kiwi institution was discontinued in March, with final fundraising sales being made up and down the country.

However, Griffins has now partnered up with Countdown and Girl Guide biscuits will be available at Countdown, Fresh Choice and SuperValue stores around the country from Monday.

One dollar from every packet sold will go to Girl Guiding NZ.