TODAY |

Supermarket chain will now let customers bring own containers for over-the-counter foods

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Food and Drink

Customers across the North Island will soon be allowed to use their own containers for over-the-counter butchery, seafood, delicatessen and bakery items at their local Foodstuff owned supermarket in an effort to eliminate waste.

The service will be made available for New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores.

Foodstuffs North Island group manager regulatory services Mark Casey said in a statement: "We've run successful trials at a number of our stores where we worked out what we had to do for customers to bring their own containers. It's not as simple as it looks.

"We take our responsibilities as a retailer of food very seriously – food safety is a top priority, so making sure our customers' groceries aren't compromised through poor hygiene is very important."

Mid adult Hispanic man is working behindButcher or deli employee is giving package to mid adult Caucasian female customer. Woman is smiling while shopping for healthy food.
Deli counter in local supermarket or grocery store. Source: istock.com

The service, which will allow customers to use their own clean, leak-proof containers, will only be available for counter departments in order for staff to inspect the cleanliness of the containers, as well as to subtract the weight of the container from the product being purchased, Mr Casey said.

"Many people don’t realise that products must be sold minus the cost packaging might add to a product. That's why we restrict BYO to counters where we can subtract the weight of the container and produce a price label for the cost of the product only," he said.

"This means that for now products from bulk bins aren't included.

"We have to make quite significant changes to the way we operate to take the BYO option storewide, but this new policy in our counter areas is a major step towards zero waste."

The new service is set to go live in Auckland's New World Long Bay on May 28, before rolling out to other North Island Foodstuff stores from June 1.

The announcement was made exclusively on this evening's TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Environment
    Food and Drink
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Guest on Jeremy Kyle show found dead a week after filming
    2
    Texas A&M runner Infinite Tucker put it all on the line to get the gold against college teammate Robert Grant.
    Watch: US hurdler pulls out 'Superman' dive at finish line, faceplants landing to win gold
    3
    Leigh Buttar thought she was covered when bad weather meant she missed her cruise from Brisbane.
    Southland woman wins travel insurance battle after company had refused to pay
    4
    Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons.
    Supermarket chain will now let customers bring own containers for over-the-counter foods
    5
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The United States and China are scheduled Thursday, May 9, 2019, to resume talks to try to back off an escalating trade war. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
    Deepening its trade war with US, China announces higher tariffs
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Death of man found behind Te Puke council buildings treated as 'suspicious'

    Phil Goff wants free Auckland weekend public transport for under-15s

    FILE - In this Saturday, March 23, 2019 file photo, Worshippers prepare to enter the Al Noor mosque following last week's mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The death toll from the Christchurch mosque attacks has risen to 51 after a Turkish man who had been hospitalized since a gunman opened fire on worshippers seven weeks ago died overnight, authorities in New Zealand and Turkey confirmed, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

    Teen denies mosque video charges, remanded on bail
    02:15
    A strike of about 50,000 teachers will walk out at the end of May.

    Schools encouraged to stay open during nationwide teachers' strike