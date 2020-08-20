The supermarket budget-saving tips you need to know to save up to $3000 a year

Budgeting service Christians Against Poverty say its clients can save an extra $69 a week - up to $3000 a year in their grocery budget after seeking advice from the service.

The organisation has helped calculate thousands of people out of the debt trap.

Aimee Mai of Christians Against Poverty (CAP) says the weekly shop can be a battle for some and to avoid budget blowouts there are some important tips to keep in mind.

“The trolley is one of the most important decisions you can make at a supermarket. If you've only got one or two of you, you need to grab the small trolley. It’s like being on a diet you're not going to grab the big plate are you?” she says.

And while the trolley is one story, the shelves of the supermarket are not always as they seem.

“What you see at eye level is usually not of the best value. A lot of companies pay a lot of money to get their products at eye line. To get the best value you've got to look the shelves up and down,” says Ms Mai.

Even the day of the week becomes important when it comes to sticking to a budget.

“If you want to get a good bargain, you want to go shopping at the supermarket Mondays and Thursdays.

“It's just around how supermarkets stock their shelves. So often they're stocking for weekends and wanting to get rid of product they didn't get rid of on a Monday. And then Thursday they're wanting to clear their shelves a bit and get ready for the weekend stock-up.”

Ms Mai even challenges Kiwis to turn the shopping experience into a date night opportunity.