SuperGold Card app launched with many businesses offering discounts to over-65-year-olds

The SuperGold Card is set for a "tech-savvy" makeover today. 

The Government announced the changes in May, with an update of the website and the creation of an app.

The card for people aged 65 and over received a $7.7 million boost, that Seniors' Minister Tracey Martin said would help "seniors stay connected and improve their financial position".

A mobile app, new website and digital literacy lessons are hopped to help our growing population of seniors stretch their dollar further. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're making it easy for increasingly tech-savvy older people to stretch their dollar further and take advantage of thousands of SuperGold discounts throughout the country."

Ms Martin said the upgrade saw 500 new businesses sign up to the SuperGold Card, such as Qantas, Countdown, Spark and The Warehouse.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the changes would "make it easier for seniors to get a bit more out of their superannuation".

