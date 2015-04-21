'Super nice, super genuine' - Rotorua store stoked to serve holidaying superstar Sam Smith

Source:
A Rotorua store has reported having one very famous customer this week - the Grammy winner Sam Smith.
The British singing superstar walked into Okere Falls Store around midday yesterday, with cafe hand Ricky Baker taking a few moments to realise who it was.
"He's just a normal guy, super nice and super genuine," she told 1 NEWS NOW.
"I asked if he was Sam Smith but tried not to be nosy, he said he was visiting with friends."
Smith stayed for lunch before taking photos with a few fans, 1 NEWS was told.
His last official visit to New Zealand was for two concerts in April 2015, where he also travelled to the West Coast beach of Piha, describing it as "beautiful" in an Instagram post.
