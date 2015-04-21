'Super nice, super genuine' - Rotorua store stoked to serve holidaying superstar Sam Smith

A Rotorua store has reported having one very famous customer this week - the Grammy winner Sam Smith.

The British singing superstar walked into Okere Falls Store around midday yesterday, with cafe hand Ricky Baker taking a few moments to realise who it was.

Sam Smith

"He's just a normal guy, super nice and super genuine," she told 1 NEWS NOW.

"I asked if he was Sam Smith but tried not to be nosy, he said he was visiting with friends."

Smith stayed for lunch before taking photos with a few fans, 1 NEWS was told.