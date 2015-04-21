 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Super nice, super genuine' - Rotorua store stoked to serve holidaying superstar Sam Smith

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Rotorua store has reported having one very famous customer this week - the Grammy winner Sam Smith.

The British singing superstar walked into Okere Falls Store around midday yesterday, with cafe hand Ricky Baker taking a few moments to realise who it was.

Sam Smith

"He's just a normal guy, super nice and super genuine," she told 1 NEWS NOW.

"I asked if he was Sam Smith but tried not to be nosy, he said he was visiting with friends."

The singer songwriter impressed Kiwi fans at Vector Arena
Source: 1 NEWS

Smith stayed for lunch before taking photos with a few fans, 1 NEWS was told.

His last official visit to New Zealand was for two concerts in April 2015, where he also travelled to the West Coast beach of Piha, describing it as "beautiful" in an Instagram post. 

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:27
2
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

3
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

4
London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

00:34
5
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ