'Super Ginge!' - Ed Sheeran creates drawing of his ideal superhero for NZ Child Cancer Foundation

British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran has once again proved he is a man of many talents by creating a drawing of his ideal superhero for a New Zealand charity.

The sketch of his alter ego "Super Ginge" is being auctioned off on Kiwi auction site TradeMe, with the proceeds set to go to the Child Cancer Foundation.

Sheeran said: "Every-time I have visited children with cancer in hospitals, it has always struck me how brave the people that look after them are, as well as the actual kids themselves.

"I think it is important to keep supporting charities like that."

Ed Sheeran fans have until next Wednesday to grab a piece of history and support a good cause.