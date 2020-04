Over two weeks into the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, many are feeling the strain in terms of mealtime inspiration.

Fortunately, super-chef Nadia Lim is on hand, launching a new cooking show to help fill Kiwi bellies.

Nadia's Comfort Kitchen begins next Monday, providing simple and delicious dishes with ingredients already in your pantry.

Seven Sharp caught up with Nadia to get a taste of what Kiwis are in for from Monday.