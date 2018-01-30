 

Super-blue-blood moon eclipse tonight will be a once-in-150-years event

A once in 150 years super-blue-blood moon eclipse is happening tonight.

The rare celestial event is actually three separate moon events occurring simultaneously in one night.
This rare celestial event is actually three separate moon events occurring simultaneously in one night.

What should we expect?

First off is the supermoon, the second one for 2018.

This is when the moon gets its closest to Earth during its orbit, appearing 14 per cent larger than normal.

The second event is the blue moon which happens when two full moons occur in a single calendar month.

The third phenomena is the total lunar eclipse when the full-moon, Earth and the sun line up, causing sunlight to pass through Earth's atmosphere and refract onto the moon, creating a blood-red colour.

The best times to see the moon-madness:

Partial eclipse begins - 12:45am
Total eclipse begins - 1:52am
Greatest eclipse - 2:30 am

