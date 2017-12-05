 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Super blue blood Moon eclipse' set to captivate Kiwis at end of month

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's being called a "super blue blood Moon eclipse", three separate celestial events set to occur simultaneously in one night on January 31, the first time this has happened in 152 years. 

The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Not only will the night sky reveal the third of a Supermoon trilogy that's occurred over the last two months, but a "blue Moon" and a total lunar eclipse will also occur on the same night, the first time this has happened since March 31, 1866.

Supermoon

The first of these events will be a Supermoon, the second of 2018, when a full Moon coincides with the closest the Moon gets to Earth during its orbit. 

During a Supermoon, the Moon appears about 14 per cent larger than a normal full Moon and around 30 per cent brighter. 

In reality, this isn't actually a drastic difference, says Stardome Observatory Planetarium in Auckland. However, when a Supermoon is close to the horizon, it appears even bigger, the planetarium explains. 

Blue Moon

The second celestial event on January 31 will be a "blue Moon", the term is used when two full Moons occur in a single calendar month.

Stardome says despite the phrase "once in a blue Moon" meaning something occurring infrequently, an actual blue Moon occurs about every two-and-a-half years.

This phenomenon happens due to the slight differences between calendar months and lunar phases. Each full Moon occurs every 29.5 days, however calendar months vary between 28 and 31 days. 

Blood Moon

The third celestial phenomena will be a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood Moon, which happens when a full Moon, Earth and the Sun line up.

During a total lunar eclipse, Earth blocks any direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. The Sun is behind Earth, so it causes Earth's shadow to reflect on the Moon instead of the Sun's rays. 

The term "blood Moon" comes from the fact that when the Moon goes into Earth's shadow, the sunlight is passing though Earth's atmosphere and refracting onto the Moon, creating a blood-red colour across the lunar surface.

To celebrate what it's calling "this Moon-madness", Stardome in One Tree Hill Domain is hosting a special sighting event, staying open until 3am on February 1 February for people to witness all three lunar phenomena at the planetarium.

Related

Space

00:22
The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.

Watch: New Zealand treated to sight of spectacular supermoon
Supermoon captured in the Wairarapa region.

Watch: 'Wolf Moon', the largest supermoon of 2018, illuminates Wellington night

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An image of 'Little Wang' which was widely shared in China

Frozen eight-year-old schoolboy in China sparks poverty discussion

00:30
2
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


3
The English star says the social media platform is full of people being mean.

Aussie songwriters sue Ed Sheeran over 'blatantly copied' song

4
different cuts of fresh raw

British butcher saved by a frozen sausage


01:45
5
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 