Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

A "mixture of weather" is expected across the country tomorrow as families spend time together celebrating Christmas.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

It will be "wet in the west" and "dry in the east" as a front starts to move in, with the North Island and some parts of the South Island expecting fine weather, MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes told 1 NEWS.

"Auckland can expect long fine spells and there is a chance of an afternoon shower," Mr McInnes said. 

Wellington "might be cloudy" in the morning which should eventually break, with "the same chance of a shower for more inland areas."

1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.
Mr McInnes said "Christchurch has a warm day ahead" with a maximum high of 30 degrees but late evening rain is forecast to develop after sunset, with Christmas day "unfortunately ending on a wet note".

Otago and Dunedin is likely "to get some wet weather throughout the day as the front moves through" while rain in the West Coast is expected to settle throughout the afternoon but will clear in the evening. 

Check the forecast in your region at the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

Temperatures across the country forecast for Christmas Day

Whangarei - High 25, Low 18

Auckland - High 25, Low 18

Tauranga - High 23, Low 17

New Plymouth - High 22, Low 16

Napier - High 26, Low 18

Palmerston North - High 26, Low 16

Wellington - High 21, Low 14

Nelson - High 23, Low 16

Greymouth - High 20, Low 11

Christchurch - High 30, Low 11

Queenstown - High 20, Low 9

Dunedin - High 23, Low 11

Invercargill - High 19, Low 9

