Sunscreen producer promises to meet NZ standards

The Commerce Commission says Johnson & Johnson has promised to meet New Zealand sunscreen standards after testing found one of its products didn't meet NZ's SPF ratings.

Neutrogena SPF60+ suncreens were found to have a lower SPF than New Zealand standards when tested by the Commerce Commision. Source: John & Johnson/1 NEWS composite image

The Commission investigated after a complaint was made by Consumer New Zealand, which alleged the Neutrogena Sensitive Skin SPF60+ had an SPF significantly less than it claimed.

Consumer NZ had tested the product against the joint Australian/New Zealand standard, which is required in Australia but only voluntary in New Zealand.

The Commission then tested other products, namely the Pure & Free Baby SPF60+ product, and found it had an almost identical formulation to the other. They were tested under the Australian/NZ Standard and the American FDA standard.

While they were unable to determine the exact SPF of the products due to the variable testing methods and results, the Commission found that it was significantly lower than the New Zealand SPF rating.