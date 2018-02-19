Sunscreen producer promises to fix sunscreen which had lower SPF than claimed

The Commerce Commission says Johnson & Johnson has promised to meet New Zealand sunscreen standards after testing found one of its products made false SPF claims.

Neutrogena SPF60+ suncreens were found to have a lower SPF than they claimed when tested by the Commerce Commision against New Zealand standards. Source: John & Johnson/1 NEWS composite image

The Commission investigated after a complaint was made by Consumer New Zealand, who alleged the Neutrogena Sensitive Skin SPF60+ had an SPF significantly less than it claimed.

Consumer NZ had tested the product against the joint Australian/New Zealand standard, which is required in Australia but only voluntary in New Zealand.

The Commission then tested other products, namely the Pure & Free Baby SPF60+ product, and found it had an almost identical formulation to the other.

While they were unable to determine the exact SPF of the products, the Commission found that it was significantly lower than claimed, by New Zealand standards.